Lincoln, Nebraska, resident Lisa Brown Jasa, 63, passed away September 28, 2020 at The Monarch after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born to Gerald Edward and Bettie Norrine (Bobbitt) Brown on October 11, 1956 in Hastings, Nebraska. She attended Kenesaw Public School K-12 and graduated from there in 1974.
She is survived by her husband, Paul John; daughter, Katie (Philip) Styrt and granddaughter, Helen, of Davenport, Iowa; son, John Jasa and his wife Kate Weskamp of Boulder, Colorado; sister, Ginny (Clint) Machann of College Station; brother, Gerry (Karen) Brown of Elkhorn; nieces, Shelly (Shawn) Gallagher of Kenesaw, Alena (Kirsten) Horn of St. Louis, Missouri, Tessie (Tim) of Princeton, New Jersey, Sarah (John) Piel of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Tim (Sally) Jasa of Lyons, Chris (Brenda) Jasa of Bradshaw, Doug Jasa and friend Julie Orwell of Kansas City, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Edward and Bettie Norrine Brown; and one brother, Tom Brown.
A public memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Foundation or to the Lincoln Office of the American Cancer Society. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
