Hastings, Nebraska, resident Lisa Jean Hoggins, 60, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Hastings.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, from 3-7 p.m., with family present from 6-7 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. We are asking everyone to please wear a mask. Private family graveside service will be Thursday, November 12, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to the family to designate at a later date.
Lisa was born June 4, 1960, to Lyman and Norma Jean (Koepp) Bosle in Hastings. She graduated from Adam Central High School in 1978, then attended Nursing School in Arizona. She married Victor E. Hoggin Jr on April 25, 2000, in York. She worked as a nurse at the Good Samaritan Village, The Homestead in Hastings, and Home In Stead in Lincoln.
She is survived by her husband, Victor of Lincoln; her mother, Norma Jean Bosle; two brothers, Steve (Judy) Bosle and Mark (Nancy) Bosle of Hastings; sister-in-law, Deb Bosle of Hastings; two brother-in-laws, George Hoggins of Mederland, Texas and Kendell (Jeannie) Hoggins of Milford; four sister-in-laws, Gretchen Ryan of California, Tracy (John) Horn of Lincoln, Caroline (David) Dhale of Milford and Lorna (Eric) Milligan of Milford and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents and brother David Bosle.
