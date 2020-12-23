Memorial services for Lisa Kepford, age 57, of O’Neill, Nebraska, will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings on January 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Parkview Cemetery. Lisa passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her home in O’Neill. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Lisa Marie Kepford was born on December 18, 1963, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Raymond and Margaret (Haller) Kepford. She attended school in Hastings. She married Rod Dell in 1985. To this union, two children were born, Brenna and Devin. The couple later divorced.
She worked for a while as a cashier, and a security guard. Lisa married Robert Cole in 2003.
Lisa liked to watch football and baseball. She also enjoyed reading books and spending time with her grandchildren whenever she could. Lisa also liked to have coffee with her AA Friends. She was an active member of AA and NA.
Lisa is survived by her children, Brenna Dell of Montana and Devin (Melissa) Dell of Central City; nine grandchildren, Ian, Jordan, Tyson, Brytetin, Brylleigh, Jurnny, Aeralyn, Landyn, Terryn; brother, David Kepford of Montana; special friend, Robert Cole of O’Neill; many nieces and nephews.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Walter Kepford and Roger Kepford.
