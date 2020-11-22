Superior, Nebraska resident Lloyd "Bill" William Sporing, 74, passed away November 19, 2020, in Superior. Services will be held Monday, November 23, at 2 p.m. Memorials may go in care of the family. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is caring for the family.
