Lois E. Mohlman

Lois “Blondie” Elaine Mohlman, 90, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill.
Graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Memorials can be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill or the Alzheimer’s Association. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Lois was born on August 8, 1929, in Lincoln to Bernard and Lucille (Hile) Hayes.
She went to grade school in Dorchester until the age of 13 when she moved with her family to Harvard where she graduated from Harvard Public Schools in 1947.
Lois moved to Hastings in the summer of 1947 and worked at F.W. Woolworth Company.
Lois was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Hastings by Pastor Paul M. Defreese on July 11, 1951, and later confirmed on November 18, 1951, by Pastor Defreese.
On September 15, 1951, she was united in marriage to Robert L. Mohlman at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hastings. To this union three daughters were born: Deborah Jean, Barbara Rae and Brenda Lynn.
Lois lived in Hastings from 1947-1954 when the family moved to Blue Hill and operated a café for one year and four months until moving to a farm east of Blue Hill.
In February 1974, they moved to Marysville, Kansas, and lived there until March 1987, when they moved back to Blue Hill. There Lois took great pride in serving St. Paul Lutheran Church of Blue Hill through Good News Bears and the Quilting Association.
Lois liked to spend time with family, took pride in her rose garden and enjoyed sewing for her loved ones.
Lois is survived by three daughters, Deborah Jean Castaldi of Lexington, South Carolina, Barbara Rae Stoner of Tempe, Arizona, Brenda Lynn Trumble of Blue Hill; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Hummel of Sac City, Iowa; two brothers, Gerald Hayes of Hillsboro, Oregon, Robert Hayes of Aurora, Colorado.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one granddaughter, one grandson, two sisters and two brothers.
