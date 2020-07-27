Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Lois Evelyn (Van Boening) Shafer, 94, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living in Doniphan, Nebraska.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Rosedale Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Rosedale United Methodist Church or Rosedale Cemetery Association. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lois was born August 12, 1925, in Rosemont, Nebraska to Simon Jr. and Rose (Bruns) Van Boening. She graduated from Blue Hill High School. Lois taught elementary school in rural Webster County for three years prior to her marriage to Maurice. She married Maurice Shafer on September 21, 1947, in Hastings; he preceded her in death on April 9, 1996.
Lois was a homemaker and a member of Rosedale United Methodist Church. She was also a member of United Methodist Women and Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Lois and neighbors formed a group of women that met and it was known as “The Club.”
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice Shafer; son, Myron Shafer; son-in-law, Greg Wells; three sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include children and spouses, Marilyn and Michael Johnson of Doniphan, Judy and David Dangler of Trumbull, Maureen Wells of Omaha, Gary and Shereen Shafer of Hastings, Clayton and Jackie Shafer of Hastings, Paul and Paula Shafer of Hastings; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; sibling and spouse, Rosella and Marvin (Bud) Harrifeld of Blue Hill; and sister-in-law, Joan Van Boening of Derby, Kansas.
