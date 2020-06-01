Hastings, Nebraska resident, Lois Elaine Whitney, 90, passed away, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home.
Private family services will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Pastor John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Memorials may be given to the family to designate at a later date.
Lois was born May 15, 1930 in Holstein, Nebraska to Raymond and Maude (Bailey) Gentert. She married Marion R. Whitney on June 24, 1951 in Holstein. He passed away May 15, 2016. Lois was an egg candler at the Creamery in Holstein, she then worked at Woolworths downtown then she moved with them to the mall location until 1996.
Lois enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, making sure they had a goodie bag when they left. She also loved cooking, gardening, knitting, and crocheting.
She is survived by one son, Lyle (Mary Lee) Whitney and daughter-in-law, Karren Whitney, all of Hastings; grandchildren, Renee’ Whitney, of Hastings, Sherri Urquhart of Missoula, Montana, Matthew (Jennifer) Whitney of Hastings, Kaye Whitney and Drew Waller of Stockton, Kansas, Kelly Whitney and Jeff Bondegard of Nelson, Andrew Whitney of Hastings, and Patrick (Faith) Whitney of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Emma, Evan, Adian, Rayleigh, Claire, Lucas, and Lana; and her cat, Oliver.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion; son, Jerry; sisters, Mae, Eleanor, Rachel and Delores; brother, Pete; sister-in-law, Mae; and brothers-in-law, Edward and Bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.