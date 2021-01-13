Hastings, Nebraska resident, Lois Elaine Bullard, 90, passed away, Monday, January 11, 2021 at Mary Lanning Memorial HealthCare.
Services will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10:30 am at Peace Lutheran in Hastings with Rev. Micah R. Gaunt officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. Visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 2 - 4 pm at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Lois was born December 11, 1930 to William G.H. and Hilda H. (Borchers) Schukei in rural Adams County. She graduated from the Holstein High School in 1949. She worked for Lincoln Telephone in Lincoln and as a cashier at Hastings State Bank. She married Darrel R. Bullard on November 12, 1954 in Hastings. She became a step mother/housewife, living in Hastings, Denver and Phoenix, AZ. Darrel and Lois moved back to Hastings in 2001. In June of 2020 Lois and Darrel sold their home and moved to College View in Hastings.
Lois was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Hastings, where she was on the Board for 4 years. She also enjoyed gardening flowers and bird figurines.
She is survived by her husband, Darrel of Hastings; two step-sons, Kenneth Bullard and Keith (Roxanne) Bullard, all of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Ethel Schukei of Hastings and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Marlene Schukei, Janice Ulmer and Joan Werner;daughter-in-law, Rosemary Bullard.
