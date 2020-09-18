Superior, Nebraska, resident Lois Stierwalt, 85, passed away September 16, 2020, in Geneva, Nebraska.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday with family present from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may go to St. Jude’s Hospital. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
