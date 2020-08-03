Lois V. Clagett, 86, of Lincoln died Saturday, August 1, 2020.
She was born in Emerald, Nebraska on September 11, 1933, to Vera (Scherer) and Adolph Priess.
Services will be Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m., at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln with graveside services following.
Lois grew up in Beatrice, later moving to Lincoln where she graduated from Prescott High School (now Lincoln Southeast) in 1951. She worked at Cushman Motor Works where she met and later married her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Clagett. They were married on April 27, 1957, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lincoln. She was a homemaker and Camp Fire Girls’ leader. She also worked for Lincoln Public Schools. She was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Survivors are her son, Timothy (Peggy) Clagett of Lincoln; daughter, Lisa Brandt of Hastings; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, in 2019; one brother; her parents; her in-laws; three infant grandchildren; aunts; uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.
