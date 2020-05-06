Former Red Cloud, Nebraska, resident Lonnie A. Mattison, 73, of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Arizona.
He was born December 30, 1946, on the family farm south of Inavale, Nebraska. He was the second of four children born to Victor A. and Bonnie J. (Wilson) Mattison. He grew up in the Inavale/Red Cloud area, attending grade school in Inavale, and high school in Red Cloud, graduating with the class of 1965. Following high school, he enlisted in the National Guard. He was united in marriage to Sue Dickman on July 1, 1967, in Red Cloud, Nebraska, where they made their home. To this union, three children were born – Jim, Jeff, and JJ. He was employed with McDole Land Leveling before moving to Arizona in 1985, where he continued to work and operate heavy equipment. He was an excellent mechanic, enjoyed working on cars, and stock car racing. He enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jim Mattison of Mesa, Arizona; Jeff Mattison and wife Melissa of Gilbert, Arizona; and JJ and husband Erik Palen, of Gilbert, Arizona; brother, Bradley Mattison and wife Patrice of Minnesota; and sister, Vicki Morgan and husband Joe of Campbell, Nebraska. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ashley, Shellbie, Falann, Jacob, Jase, Jehrt, and Erik II; one great-grandchild, Hailey; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry Mattison.
Lonnie’s wish was to be cremated. No services will be held at his time.
A celebration of life will be held later this year in Webster County, Nebraska, with the spreading of his ashes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.