Juniata, Nebraska, resident Lonnie Kayle Carlstrom, 71, was promoted to heaven on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Hastings.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, at Lifehouse Church (2850 Osborne Drive E) in Hastings with Pastor Brett Mackey officiating. Adams County ordinance for public indoor gatherings dictates that face coverings are required. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed from Lifehouse Church’s website (www.lifehousefamily.org) and will be available to view afterwards. The family is also planning a memorial service to scatter his ashes near Walden, CO, next summer.
Loyal and faithful to a fault, Lonnie was always there for his family and friends. His faithful presence could be counted on for endless sporting events and county fairs for his children and grandchildren.
His communities knew him to be a reliable and trustworthy man, as he spent many years in faithful service as a lay church leader, school board member, and community leader.
Lonnie was wise, kind, comforting and loyal. He was a prayer warrior with a gruff exterior and a soft heart. His quiet, strong presence was a gift to many.
Although he used it sparingly, he had an infectious smile, like he had the biggest secret in the world. You could win him over with a Snickers bar, although he didn’t discriminate when it came to chocolate.
Lonnie lived life on his own terms and enjoyed the game of basketball, a long motorcycle ride, a good western, sporting red suspenders, and being the CEO of Papa Doggy Day Care. More than anything, he loved being with his family, friends, and loyal pups.
Lonnie was born on August 23, 1949, in Laramie, Wyoming to Kenneth Warren and Catherine Althea (Geer) Carlstrom.
He graduated from North Park High School in 1967 and attended college for three years. He worked various jobs around Walden until his dad bought a few businesses. Lonnie and his parents ran a truck stop, motel, and liquor store for several years.
Lonnie married Deborah Lynne Wallace on September 25, 1976 in Fort Collins, CO.
During this time, Lonnie worked as a truck driver out of the Wellington/Fort Collins area. In 1979, he returned to college. He earned his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business from Colorado State University in 1980.
After graduating, Lonnie found work at a farm co-op in Eads, CO. During his time in Eads, he gave his life to Jesus and was baptized.
After six years in Eads, the family moved to Amherst, CO, where Lonnie was again working for the farm co-op. He worked for this co-op through a couple of mergers for 25 years.
Lonnie also served as an elder and deacon at the First Christian Church in Holyoke, CO. After a transition, Lonnie then served on the board and as a deacon for the First Baptist Church. He was also elected to the school board in 1995 and served a four-year term.
Lonnie was an avid basketball fan and played ball with the “old guys” at 5 a.m. for over 12 years. He attended games whenever the opportunity arose. Lonnie and his best friend, Monse Conde, went to the state basketball championships in Colorado every year for over 25 years. Lonnie retired from Farmers Cooperative in 2011 after working there for a total of 31 years.
Lonnie and Deb moved to Hastings in 2011 to be near their children and grandchildren.
In retirement, Lonnie was able to spend more time pursuing all his passions. He was active in Lifehouse Church and served as an elder.
He also regularly attended basketball games at Hastings College. Lonnie’s other passion was motorcycles; Monse got him started on this hobby and they made many trips together. They traveled through Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, South Dakota and even Ohio and Missouri.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents and brother (Denny Carlstrom).
Survivors include his wife, Deb Carlstrom of Juniata; children, Travis (Kristy) Carlstrom of Hastings, Bobbi (Tim) Buchholz of Juniata, and Jamie (Andrew) Logue of Grand Island; grandchildren, Grace Carlstrom, Kaylee Buchholz, Zoe Buchholz, Tyla Buchholz, Madeline Logue, Andrew Logue Jr. and Mackenzie Logue; brother, Bob Carlstrom of Walden, CO; and numerous cousins and other relatives.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at 1609 Westbrook Drive, Juniata, NE 68955.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please contribute to Lonnie’s selected ministries: Lifehouse Church or Creation Instruction Association. Checks can be made directly to the ministry of choice and mailed to the family address above.
