Lorain M. Faimon

Former Lawrence resident Lorain Faimon, 91, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, at Sumner Place in Lincoln.
A Rosary is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Butherus, Maser & Love Mortuary, 4040 A Street, in Lincoln. A Celebration of Life Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, in Lincoln. The service will be officiated by Lorain’s great-nephew, Father Luke Fleck. A family graveside service is 3 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Lorain was born January 1, 1929, at home in Rosemont to Hubert and Gertrude (Krebsbach) Fleck.
Lorain grew up in Lawrence. She married Harold Faimon on June 15, 1949, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence. They lived in Lincoln and to this union they had 4 children. Lorain worked at Russell Stovers, HyGain and Cushman. After retiring from Cushman, Lorain and Harold spent their winters in Texas. Lorain enjoyed polka music, baking, camping, sewing, playing cards, dominos and crocheting. She was a member of St. John’s Church and St. Theresa’s, both in Lincoln.
Lorain is survived by daughters, Marie (Dennis) Buescher of Lawrence, Donna (Roger) Schubert of Kearney, and Kathy (Gene) Herz of Lincoln, and son, Lyle (Becky) Faimon of Arvada, CO. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Becky (Gary) Miller of Lawrence, Jeff (Connie) Buescher of Edgar, Stephanie (Bruce) Faimon of Lincoln, Austin (Jennifer) Schubert of Kearney, Spencer (MaLania) Schubert of Hastings, Jodi (Nate) Vanek of Lincoln, Kerri (Owen) Schuette of Lincoln; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; brothers Nub (Linda) Fleck of Hastings and Jerome Fleck of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Ron Porter of Nelson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, sister, LaVeta Porter, brothers, Vernon Fleck and Ernie Fleck; and sisters-in-law Barb Fleck, Janet Fleck and Theresa Fleck.
Memorials can be directed to the family for further designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.