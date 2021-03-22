Lorene Doris Loop, 93, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice of the Ascension Via Christi Regional Medical Center-St. Francis Campus in Wichita, Kansas.
She was born in Republic, KS on December 22, 1927, the daughter of Harry Vernon and Hester Mae Mahagan Stenson. Lorene graduated from high school in Hardy, Nebraska in 1945. She later attended the Bryan Memorial School of Nursing through the U.S. Army Cadet Nurses Corps in Lincoln where she graduated in 1948 as a Registered Nurse.
Lorene married Norman Guy Loop on October 13, 1948 in Hardy. She had worked as a Registered Nurse in Superior, NE, Rock Rapids, IA, Columbus, NE, and Hutchinson, KS, where they moved in 1961. She retired from the Buhler, KS School District #313 after 24 years of being the School Nurse.
While living in Hutchinson, she and Norman were members of the Faith United Methodist Church. Norman died on August 14, 2007. She would later move to Newton, KS.
Lorene enjoyed attending sport events of her family members. She also enjoyed square dancing, fishing, camping, boating, sewing and crocheting.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Loop and his wife Margo of Valley Center, KS, and Larry Loop and his wife Peggy of Park City, KS; two daughters, Norene Loop of Valley Center and Bonnie Heard and her husband Jon of Carthage, MO; six grandchildren, Jeff Loop, Daniel Loop, Kelsey Kennemer, Meryl Loop, Megan Smith and Sally Lyles; along with 11 great-grandchildren.
Lorene in preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Clyde Stenson; and sister, Leona Schneberger.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, Kansas. The casket will be open immediately prior to the services.
Graveside services and interment will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Hardy Cemetery in Hardy, NE.
Those attending either of the services are required to follow all COVID-19 mandates including the wearing of a mask and social distancing.
A memorial has been established with Asbury Park of Newton. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton.
