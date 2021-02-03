Lori Jane Hall, age 64, of Campbell, Nebraska, died February 2, 2021 at her home under the care of her family and Mary Lanning hospice care.
Lori was born July 1, 1956, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Galen and JoAnn (Leibfort) Finley. She was the middle child of five children.
In 1959, her family moved to Omaha, Nebraska. She attended Field Club Elementary school and participated with the Field Club Country Club Swim Team until 1964 when the family moved to Hastings, Nebraska.
Lori attended Alcott Elementary School until 1967 when her family made another move in Hastings and she then attended Longfellow Elementary School for one year.
She participated with the Hastings YMCA Swim Team from 1964 to 1968. She attended Hastings Junior High and graduated from Hastings Senior High in 1974.
Lori continued her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Education with a minor in English in 1978.
She started her teaching career at the Campbell Public School in Campbell, Nebraska, teaching K-12 Art and Junior High English and worked there until 1986.
She taught an adult oil painting class, at night for local residents, through Central Community College during 1982.
On November 23, 1985, she married life-long Campbell resident, Douglas Kurt Hall, at Campbell’s Westminster United Presbyterian Church.
She then taught Junior and Senior High Art and Yearbook classes at Red Cloud High School in Red Cloud, Nebraska, in a half-time position until 1988 when she gave birth to her daughter, Rachel.
Lori took one year off from working to be with her daughter. Lori then worked at the family business, Hall’s Oil, Inc., in Campbell from 1989 until she retired the end of 2019 after being diagnosed with ureteral/bladder cancer.
She had son, Kevin, in 1991. From 1994 until 1998 she taught K-6 Art at Campbell one day a week until the Campbell School closed its doors forever.
Lori was a member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church of Campbell and helped decorate tables for their annual Spring Tea for many years.
She did various commissioned art work for people through the years, and also helped design items for the Campbell Centennial such as their collectible belt buckle. She volunteered her time by typing the local newsletter, “The Can Do News,” helped with concessions for the Campbell Baseball and Softball Association, and helped with many Silver Lake School activities while her children were in school. She enjoyed cultural events, gardening, cooking, nature, being with special friends, and learning.
Lori is survived by her husband of 35 years, Douglas Kurt Hall of Campbell, Nebraska; daughter, Rachel Seely and husband, Colton, of Tempe, Arizona; son, Kevin Hall of Omaha, Nebraska; two sisters, Suzanne Kluver, and husband, Steve, of Fairfield, Nebraska, Lynne Finley and husband, Charles Taberski, of Berkeley, California; and two brothers, Kurt Finley and wife, Kathryn Jurosky, of Palo Alto, California, and Scott Finley and wife, Nancy Olson, of Alexandria, Virginia; and nieces and nephews and their children, Thomas Kluver and wife Lindsey and their children Beatrice and Eleanor of Fairfield, Nebraska; Sara Kluver and husband, Jeff Klug and their children, Matthew and Ava of Hastings, Nebraska; Anna Taberski and husband, Ben Mays, of Austin, Texas; Ella Finley of San Francisco, California, and Doran Finley attending college at Cornell University at Ithaca, New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Galen and JoAnn Finley; mother-in-law, Maxine Hall; and infant nephew, Tyson Kluver.
Her request was to be cremated with no visitation or viewing. A memorial service will be held at Campbell’s Westminster United Presbyterian Church at a later date. Burial will be at the Presbyterian Cemetery north of Campbell, Nebraska.
Memorials may be given to Campbell’s Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Campbell’s Westminster United Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, or the Silver Lake Foundation scholarship fund. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family. Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
