Lorraine Louise (Schmidt) Bockerman passed away to her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna, Nebraska, at the age of 93 years.
Services were Tuesday, September 29, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Rev. Doug Gaunt officiated. Burial was in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com.
Lorraine was born December 29, 1926, in rural Poole, Nebraska to Adolph and Matilda (Heider) Schmidt. She was baptized at home in January 1927. Lorraine attended elementary school at St. John’s Lutheran southwest of Poole, and Cedar Creek rural school. In 1940, she was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1944, and from Nebraska State Teachers College (now UNK) in 1948, at which time she was awarded an Admiralship in the Nebraska Navy.
After teaching high school at Shelton and Grand Island, she married Carl Bockerman of Prosser. During their four years in the Lincoln area, Brent was born and shortly after, they joined Lorraine’s father Adolph in farming the family farm near Pleasanton. Tim, Cheryl, and Kay were born. During this time on the farm, Lorraine lived out her Christian faith, caring for her family, serving at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in many capacities, volunteering for 4-H, and enjoying Majors neighborhood club. Lorraine helped Carl manage the farm, and later helped manage the seed corn and crop insurance businesses. Carl and Lorraine made lifelong friends at church, in the neighborhood, and in business relationships. They enjoyed traveling with their seed-corn friends.
When Carl passed away suddenly in 1985, Lorraine managed the sales businesses alone, caring for her father, who lived to see 100 years. She moved to Kearney in 1994, joining Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She made wonderful friends as she continued attending Bible studies and serving the Lord, working with Lutheran Women in Mission (LWML) and volunteering.
After several years with Parkinson’s disease, Lorraine moved into Brookdale assisted living and then made her last earthly home at Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna. Lorraine met the trials of life and of 2020 with humility, grace, and steadfast faith in Jesus.
Survivors include sons, Brent (Kristine) of Omaha, and Timothy (Helen) of Kearney and daughters, Cheryl (Kurt) Escritt of Pleasanton, and Kay (Todd) Milbrath of Mounds View, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jason (Judi) Bockerman, Michelle Garcia, Jacob, Nathanial, and Briana Bockerman, Cody Escritt, and Benjamin, Caleb, Isaac, and Hannah Milbrath. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren; along with sisters-in-law, Betty Bockerman and Bonnie McLeod; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and caregivers.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Elmer; her husband, Carl and his parents and eight of his siblings.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
