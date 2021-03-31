Louis J. Overmiller, age 89, passed away at the Smith County Memorial Hospital in Smith Center, KS on March 30, 2021. He was born June 12, 1931 in Smith County, KS to Guy and Inez (Barrett) Overmiller. He was a farmer/stockman.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Smith Center, KS; sons, Mitch (Tiffany) of Edmond, OK, Mark (Marci) of Smith Center, KS and Tim (Susan) of Hastings, NE; daughter, Tami Overmiller (Dan Gettemeier) of Maryland Heights, MO; sisters Virginia Cates of Belleville, KS, Joyce Jones of Smith Center, Lois and husband Duane Unger of Colby, KS; brother Larry and wife Donna of Haysville, KS; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the mortuary.
Private Extended Family Services will be Saturday, April 3, at the Thornburg Church in Thongburg, KS.
Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Smith Center, KS.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be given to Gideon’s International or the Thornburg Church and can be sent in care of the mortuary.
To leave an online condolence visit www.simmons-rentschler.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary, Smith Center, KS.
