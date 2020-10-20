Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Lucille J. Kuhlman, 98, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at home in Lincoln.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Livingston Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery in Hastings following the service. The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Memorials may be given to the American Stroke Association.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery in Hastings following the service. The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Memorials may be given to the American Stroke Association.
Lucille was born to John and Amelia Meyer on July 26, 1922. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell. Lucille graduated from Campbell High School and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She married Carl E. Kuhlman in December of 1940 and they farmed near Campbell.
She taught school in Franklin County, Hastings and in Omaha over the years. After retiring from teaching she worked for American Greeting Cards. She was a wonderful mother, a very hardworking, strong, generous woman and a great teacher.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, John and Amelia Meyer; ex-husband, Carl Kuhlman; son, Kelvin Kuhlman; daughter-in-law, Rose Ann Kuhlman; brother, Laverne Meyer; sister-in-law, LaVon Meyer, brother-in-law; Lloyd Bartels and niece; Vonda Meyer.
Survivors include daughters, Carole J. Kuhlman of Lincoln; Corlee J. Pralle of Lincoln; son, Kenneth and Debra Kuhlman of Lincoln; sister, Bonnie Bartels of Campbell; brother, Gerhart and Delores Meyer of Campbell; grandchildren, Teresa Fricke of Lincoln, Jerrod Pralle of Vail, Arizona, Danielle and Travis Wright of Lexington; Dustin and McKenzee Kuhlman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Riley Fricke of Lincoln, Madison Fricke of Lincoln, Nick and Shaley Fricke of Lincoln, Amanda Pralle of St. Louis, Missouri, Tristan Pralle of Vail, Arizona, and Winston Wright of Lexington; great-great-grandchildren, Silas Fricke of Lincoln, Dawson Fricke of Lincoln, and Colin Fricke of Lincoln; former son-in-law, Jerome Pralle of York; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
