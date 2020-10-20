Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Lucille J. Kuhlman, 98, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at home in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Livingston Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery in Hastings following the service. Memorials may be given to the American Stroke Association.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lucille was born to John and Amelia Meyer on July 26, 1922. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell. Lucille graduated from Campbell High School and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She married Carl E. Kuhlman in December 1940 and they farmed near Campbell.
She taught school in Franklin County, Hastings and in Omaha over the years. After retiring from teaching she worked for American Greeting Cards. She was a wonderful mother, a very hardworking, strong, generous woman and a great teacher.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, John and Amelia Meyer; ex-husband, Carl Kuhlman; son, Kelvin Kuhlman; daughter-in-law, Rose Ann Kuhlman; brother, Laverne Meyer; and sister-in-law, LaVon Meyer.
Survivors include daughters, Carol J. Kuhlman of Lincoln, Corlee J. Pralli of Lincoln; son, Kenneth and Debra Kuhlman of Lincoln; sister, Bonnie Bartils of Campbell; brother, Garret and Delores Meyer of Campbell; grandchildren, Teresa Fricke of Lincoln; Jerrod Pralli of Vail, Arizona; Danielle and Travis Wright of Lexington, Dustin and McKenzee Kuhlman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Riley Fricke of Lincoln, Madison Fricke of Lincoln, Nick Fricke of Lincoln, Amanda Pralli of St. Louis, Missouri, Tristan Pralli of Vail, Arizona, and Winston Wright of Lexington; great-great-grandchildren, Silas Fricke of Lincoln, Dawson Fricke of Lincoln, and Colin Fricke of Lincoln.
