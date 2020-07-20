Lucille Jacobe, 92, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services are pending with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 20, 2020 @ 5:28 pm
