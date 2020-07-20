Lucille LaPorte

Lucille "Lucy" Christine (Parr) Laporte, 85, of Hinckley, Illinois, passed away at home on July 18, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer surrounded by her family.
There will be a private family service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hinckley on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Cancer Research Mayo Clinic.
Lucille was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Harold and Mathi Ida (Goedert) Parr.
Lucille was united in marriage on Dec. 10, 1952, to Robert LaPorte I in Hastings and spent the next 67 years happily married together.
She loved gardening, fishing, reading and playing cards. Mom was known to many for her special homemade donuts and popcorn. She gave back to the community by donating to the food pantry and giving many garden veggies to friends and family. She loved spending time with her friends and family. She was loved by her grandchildren with all her heart.
Lucille is survived by her husband, Robert LaPorte I of Hinckley; four children, Robert (Vear) LaPorte II of Bradford, Illinois, Cheryl (Rex) May of Hastings, Trina (Mike) Richter of Geneva, Illinois, and Roxann (Dave) Wendt of Kingston, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, Selena (Bryan) Reed, Robin LaPorte, Robert LaPorte III, Richard May, Chad May, Tara Buchanan, Katelyn Richter, Morgan (Killain) Greenwell, Samantha Wendt, and Eryn Wendt, 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerome (Bubs) Parr, Norb (Faye) Parr; sisters-in-law Shirley Parr, Hazel LaPorte, and Helen LaPorte; brothers-in-law, Harvey Dedrick and Bill Mitchelle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law Adella LaPorte; brother, Phil Parr; sister Mavon Zubrod; brothers-in-law Curtis Zubrod, Richard (Dick) LaPorte, Jim LaPorte and Dave LaPorte; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Mitchelle and Beverly Dedrick.
