Lucille Ruth Krueger, one of six children of Elizabeth (Leban) and Otto Nierman, was born August 9, 1922, at Amherst, Colorado. She departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska, at the age of 98.
Lucille was baptized September 3, 1922, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Amherst. She was confirmed on April 5, 1936. She received her formal education attending St. Paul’s Lutheran School from the third through eighth grade. She attended two years of high school in the Amherst public school and then graduated in 1940 from Holyoke High School in Colorado. She continued at Colorado University in Boulder until mid-term, December 1941.
She married Dalvin H. Krueger of Blue Hill on February 8, 1942, at Amherst. They lived in Amherst until October 1942, when Dalvin was drafted into the United States Army to serve his country during World War II until his discharge in 1945.
They moved to the Blue Hill area where they farmed. In 1956, they moved to Red Cloud to make their home and farm. For the next five years they operated the Sugar & Spice Drive-In until 1975. Lucille was employed at the doctor’s office as the receptionist, and then worked at the local pharmacy. In 1990, Dalvin and Lucille moved to the Good Samaritan Village in Hastings where they were members of the Peace Lutheran Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Dalvin, in March 1991; a brother, Raymond Nierman; two sisters, Dorothy Meinte and Eileen Turner; son-in-law, Larry Bahnsen; grandson-in-law, Wade Kreie; and a great-grandson, Matthew C. Krueger.
Surviving are her children, Ronald and wife, Russlyn Krueger; Judith and husband, John Koski; Kathryn Lockhart; and Byron and wife, Denise Krueger; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Francis Watson and husband Darrel; a brother, Wesley Nierman and wife, Eunice; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m to 7 p.m at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 30, at the Red Cloud Cemetery with the Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating.
