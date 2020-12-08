Sutton, Nebraska, resident Lucyle C. Sterkel, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Rev. Mary Scott officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Federated Church or the Sutton Community Home.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
With the continued spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested and highly recommended at all functions. Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial.
