Sutton, Nebraska, resident Luella Hunzeker, 88, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, at Sutton Memorial Chapel with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Monday at Sutton Memorial Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Sutton Community Home or the Sutton Community Home Auxiliary.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
With the continued spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested and highly recommended at the visitation and funeral service. Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial.
Luella was born August 6, 1932, in Fillmore County, Nebraska, to Martin P. and Johanna Griess. She attended country school in Fillmore County and then continued her education in Geneva. On August 17, 1950, she married Gideon Nuss. To this union, they were blessed with four children, Paul, Linda, Susan and Ralph. Gideon passed away on May 24, 1976. Luella stayed on the farm until she married Robert Hunzeker on May 14, 1982.
Luella devoted her time to her family and could be seen volunteering at the Sutton Community Home as well as working at the Sutton Legion. She was also employed at Midwest Sporting Goods for a short time.
She was a member of the Free German Salem Reformed Church and the Sutton Community Home Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Belinda) Nuss of Hastings, Linda (Steve) Schroetlin of Sutton, and Susan (Cameron) Craig of DeSoto, Kansas; stepdaughter, Deb (Keith) Friesen of Henderson; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Anna Griess of Sutton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gideon and Robert; son, Ralph Nuss; stepson, Jeffrey Hunzeker; brothers, Aaron, Roy, and Calvin Griess; and sister, Loretta Huber.
