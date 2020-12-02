Luella M. Wilhelms Dec 2, 2020 Dec 2, 2020 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blue Hill, Nebraska, resident Luella M. Wilhelms, 96, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Azria Health in Blue Hill. Services are pending with Merten Butler Mortuary serving the family. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Luella M. Wilhelms Azria Health Merten Butler Mortuary Hill Pass Away Pend Nebraska Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGI man sues Bobcat, alleging faulty design of loader led to accident at Nebraska State FairWichita State legend Ron Baker breaks silence on abuse investigation into Gregg MarshallSouth Heartland records 170 new COVID-19 casesHoefts feel at home in HastingsHastings leaders challenge shoppers to spend additional $1.5 million locallySouth Heartland risk dial needle holds steady in redKamler's journey the highlight of decorated careerViral infection claims two more lives in Adams CountyHHS show choir makes music video Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
