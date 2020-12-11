Blue Hill, Nebraska, resident Luella M. (Reining) Wilhelms, 96, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
Private Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. Burial will be at Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill. There will be no viewing or visitation. Should friends desire, cards and memorial contributions may be sent to Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 N Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbuter.com. Merten Butler Mortuary is serving the family.
Luella was born June 10, 1924, in Webster County, NE to John & Gertrude (Blume) Reining. She graduated from Lawrence High School. Luella married Roy Emil Wilhelms on November 30, 1947, in Hastings; he preceded her in death on November 27, 2002. To this union, one son was born, Gary. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. Luella enjoyed family get-togethers, playing cards, admiring the country, romance novels, coffee, and watching Wheel of Fortune. She made the best rhubarb pie and Watergate salad and was lovingly known by her grandchildren as “Grandma Peaches.” Luella will be remembered for her positivity, resilience, and kindness.
Luella was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; daughter-in-law, Jenine; parents, John and Gertrude; brother, Norbert; and sisters, Theresa, Sophia, Leona, Frances, and Josephine.
Luella is survived by her son, Gary; her grandchildren, Christina Wilhelms, Chelsy and Tony Harman, and Chance Wilhelms and Ashley Furrow; and her great-grandchildren, Sophie Harman and Dean Harman.
