Blue Hill, Nebraska, resident Luella M. (Reining) Wilhelms, 96, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
Private Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. Burial will be at Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill. There will be no viewing or visitation. Should friends desire, cards and memorial contributions may be sent to Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 N Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbuter.com. Merten Butler Mortuary is serving the family.
