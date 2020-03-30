Superior, Nebraska resident, LuEtta Martha Braun, 91, passed away March 27, 2020 in Superior.
Private family graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior with Rev. Robert Hopkins officiating. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering for both the graveside service and visitation. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may go to Southern Nebraska Arts Council "Crest Theatre" or Centennial Lutheran Church. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
LuEtta was born April 28, 1928 in Hardy, Nebraska to Fred Hobelman and Martha (Rippe) Hobelman. She married Harold Braun on January 30, 1949 in Superior.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Janet Diehl and husband Mark, and Susan Trapp and husband Robert, all of Superior; four grandchildren, Joseph Trapp, Allysa Diehl, Andrew (Jessica) Diehl and Spencer (Maggie) Trapp; three great-grandchildren, Mika Trapp and Breya and Rylan Trapp; sister, Florence (Joe) Calder of Lincoln; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
