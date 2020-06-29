Lydia E. Kahle, 96, of Kearney, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. John’s — Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor Tim Barone will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
