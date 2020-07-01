Kearney, Nebraska resident, Lydia E. Kahle, 96, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. John’s - Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor Tim Barone will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Lydia was born to Herman and Ida (Schukei) Pockrandt on September 20, 1923 on a farm northeast of Minden. She was baptized into the Christian faith on October 23, 1923 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minden, and on June 20, 1937, she became a communicate member of the congregation through the rite of Confirmation. She attended schools in Kearney County.
On April 6, 1947 she was united in marriage to Albert L. Kahle, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. This union was blessed with four children – Bonnie, Shirley, Judy and Randy.
Lydia worked at West Company for 11 years, but spent most of her life being a farmer’s wife, mother and grandma. Lydia was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. In later years she coped with being visually challenged.
Lydia was called from this life on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from St. John’s Nursing Home in Kearney at the age of 96.
Those who remain to mourn her death and cherish her memory are her daughter, Judy Wellman and her husband Phil of Kearney; son, Randy Kahle of Kearney; grandchildren, Greg Kohler and his wife Melodie, Jeff Kohler and his wife Rachel, and Kelsey Cervantes and her husband Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Faith Kohler, Emma, Kyle, Lydia and Madison Cervantes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; daughters, Bonnie and Shirley; grandson, Michael; and great-grandson, Patrick.
