Hastings, Nebraska resident, Lyle J. Wilder, 91, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Blue Valley Cemetery near Ayr, Nebraska with military rites by the Hastings Military Honor Guard. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or the Hastings Salvation Army.
Lyle was born August 16, 1929 to Ellis and Laura Wilder in Hastings. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. He married Delores Baker in Hastings on July 30, 1950. Lyle was a service station owner and was a local truck driver for Ideal Truckline, both in Hastings.
Lyle was a lifetime member of the VFW and served as Commander, and he was a lifetime member of Teamsters. He also volunteered for Meals On Wheels.
Lyle’s hobbies included woodworking, sports car racing, harvesting, travel and daily outings to Allen's and Heritage Bank. He also enjoyed dancing with “Toots.”
He is survived by two sons, Jay (Kim) Wilder of Hastings, and Michael (Jody) Wilder of Corpus Christi, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Shari Wilder of Olathe, Kansas; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick Wilder; two brothers, Gayle and Eugene Wilder; and one sister, Arlene Hoffman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.