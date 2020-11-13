Lyn Throckmorton, 53, of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at New Life Presbyterian Church in St. Paul with Pastor Risley Prakasim officiating.
Lyn grew up in Hastings, Nebraska. She graduated from Hastings High School and Hastings College. She received Masters’ in languages at Kansas State University in Kansas and at Giessen University in Germany.
She worked as Marketing Director for Honeywell Corporation in St. Paul for many years. Lyn was married to Michael Leggs on December 15, 1996. They have two children, Isaac and Julian Leggs. She is survived by her mother, Alice Throckmorton; siblings Douglas, Ann, Kay, Sue and David Throckmorton.
She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Throckmorton.
Memorials in her honor may be sent to New Life Presbyterian Church at 965 Larpenteur Avenue West Roseville, Minnesota 55113.
