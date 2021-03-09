Byron, Nebraska, resident Lynnis Diane Eitzmann, 68, passed away March 8, 2021 in Superior. Services are scheduled for Friday, March 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Byron. Burial will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Byron. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. on March 11 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.

