Byron, Nebraska, resident Lynnis Diane Eitzmann, 68, passed away March 8, 2021 in Superior. She was born on October 8, 1952 in Deshler, Nebraska, to Egbert and Loretta (Heitmann) Schardt.
She graduated from Byron High School with the class of 1970. On June 9, 1973, she was united in marriage to Arlis Eitzmann and to this union was born two sons, Brett and Adam. She was preceded in death by her parents, Egbert and Loretta; father-in-law, Adolph Eitzmann; mother-in-law, Loriene Eitzmann.
Survivors include her husband, Arlis of Byron; sons, Brett of Hastings and Adam of Deshler; grandson, Eli of Deshler; her siblings, special brother Lyle (Lucille) Schardt of Byron, Ryan (Myra) Schardt of Byron; brothers-in-law, Norris (Margene) Eitzmann of Superior, Gayle (Carla) Eitzmann of Superior; sisters-in-law, Denice (Marlin Hupka) Hoops of Lincoln, Kristi (Jay) Peterson of Fairbury; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Services are Friday, March 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Byron. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. on March 11 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
