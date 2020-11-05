Marcella (Marcy) Ann Podewitz of Ozark, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at Cox Health in Springfield surrounded by her husband and daughters. She was 64.
Marcy was born August 26, 1956, to Dale and Darlene (Lang) Wengler in Hastings, Nebraska. There were six children from this union, with Marcy being the only daughter. The family made their home in Holstein. She graduated from Roseland High School with the class of 1974.
Marcy married Leonard Johansen on December 21, 1974, and to this union were born two daughters, Tracey and Jesse. Marcy and Leonard later divorced. On August 22, 1998, Marcy married Fredrick Podewitz in a backyard ceremony at their home in Holstein. In 2005, they moved to Missouri to allow Fred to pursue his career. After a couple moves, the couple settled on an acreage near Ozark, Missouri.
While in Nebraska, Marcy was employed by the Minden Beef Plant, owned and operated L&M Tavern, cooked at the Heartwell School until it closed, and worked at Great Plains Packaging. After moving to Missouri, she held several part-time jobs while looking forward to being able to fully retire and travel with Fred in their camper.
In addition to her love of traveling and camping with Fred and the boys (her puppies Rambo and Cocoa), her greatest enjoyments were her grandkids and great-granddaughter. She also took great pride in the yard and gardening and enjoyed going to craft shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, Kenneth Patro; brothers, Wesley, Gerald, Harry and Steven; and in-laws Howard and Loreata Podewitz.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 22 years, Fred of Ozark, Missouri; daughters, Tracey (Brant) Karr of Bladen and Jesse Fayle (Rodney Timm) of Hastings; six grandchildren, Jordyn Fayle, Dawson Kelley and Paizlee Fayle of Hastings, Brock, Madison and Graham Karr of Bladen; one great-granddaughter, Josie Fayle of Hastings; brother, Roger (Bea) of Minden; sister-in-law, Diana Podewitz of Heartwell; brother-in-law, John (Ramani) Podewitz of Woodstock, Georgia; step-brother, Kenny Patro from Arkansas and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family honored her wishes of cremation. There will be visitation at the DeWitt Funeral Home at 1247 N. Burlington in Hastings from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, and a private family burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery in Holstein at a later date. Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of the arrangements.
