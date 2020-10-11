Former Edgar, Nebraska, resident Marcia Kay (Shaw) Junker met her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her family, on October 7, 2020, at the age of 58 years and 7 months.
Marcia was born March 8, 1962, to Raymond and Darlene (Porter) Shaw.
She will forever be remembered by her children, daughter Ashley (Nathan) Nutsch of Narka, Kansas; and son Nick (Kelsey) Junker of Concordia, Kansas.
Marcia is also survived by her mother, Darlene Shaw of Edgar; her sister, Cheryl (Steve) Brockman of Deweese; brothers, Dan (Jeanette) Shaw of Edgar and Steve (Vicki) Shaw of Edgar; four grandchildren, Korey, Kate, Cooper and Carter (Nutsch); and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at Williams Funeral Home in Edgar. Funeral services are 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the Cuba City Park in Cuba, Kansas, with Pastor Ethan Feistner officiating. Burial will follow at Edgar Cemetery in Edgar at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Williams Funeral Home and directed to the Marcia Junker Memorial, to be determined by the family at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com.
