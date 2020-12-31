Marcia Lee Galusha, 67, of Hastings, Nebraska died December 20, 2020, at home in Hastings. Memorial service will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at ll:00 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Pastor Bev Hieb officiating. There will be no visitation or burial. The service will be live-streamed on the Apfel Facebook page. Masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Marcia was born September 29, 1953 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Lloyd and Gladys (Davis) Galusha. She grew up in Thedford and later, Kearney.
She married Randy Russell on March 15, 1972 and this union was blessed with three children, Angelic', Leon, and Joshua. After a divorce, Marcia married Marion Smith and this union was blessed with a daughter, Krystle. They later divorced. Marcia and Kelly D. Spotts were blessed with a son, Kyle. For the remainder of her life, she had a special relationship with Steve Breitenfeldt.
She was an avid garage saler, enjoyed collecting knick-knacks, doing puzzles and always had a butterscotch or a stick of gum handy for anyone who wanted one. She influenced the next generations with her love of Sy-Fi movies. Most of all, she loved being with her family and friends!
She is survived by her children; Angelic' (Jeff) Schluter of Hastings, Leon Russell of Hastings, Joshua (Amy) Russell of Hastings, Krystle (Matt) Schrock of Grand Island, and Kyle Spotts of Giltner; grandchildren; Scott (Emma) Sunders, Alexandria Sunders, Mattie Schluter, Corbin, Ethan, and Macey Russell, Haidyn, and Merrick Russell, and Caleb Schrock; sisters; Kathy (Denny Young) Shonkwiler, and Doreen (Randy) Muldoon, and close friend; Steve Breitenfeldt, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Loiel Stogdill; siblings, Roger (Joy) Galusha, and Karen (Bill) Harwager; also, Marion Smith and Kelly Spotts.
