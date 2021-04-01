Marcia Marie Hinrikus, 71, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Marcia was born in Hastings, Nebraska on May 3, 1949, a daughter of the late Viola A. (Koch) and Virgil R. Pickering. On March 23, 1973, Marcia married Jerry in Hastings.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry; three daughters, Michelle Owen (Tonee) of Salina, KS; Mandy Nilges (Jeremiah) of Shawnee, KS; Megan Johnson (Cade) of Salina, KS; and her grandchildren, Maylin, Jeredy, Emerson, Theran, Elody, Mynden, Cohen; step-grandson, Kyreque; three sisters, Bev Ochsner of Sutton, Lois Hultine of Hastings, and Bonnie Malcolm of Columbus.
Services are private at the convenience of family. Marcia will be buried at Gypsum Hill Cemetery in Salina. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, KS 67401.
Online condolences may be left at www.carlsonfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.