Hastings, Nebraska resident Marcia Sue Nicholson, 63, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 5, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
Marcia was born December 4, 1957, in Hastings to Robert O. & Leora Jean (Willcock) Scribner. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1975. Marcia married William “Ross” Nicholson on June 25, 1977. She worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Hastings for many years.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Scribner; one niece; sister-in-law, Vicky Cummings; father-in-law, Thomas Nicholson; and sister-in-law, Kathy Lytle.
Survivors include her husband, William "Ross" Nicholson of Hastings; children, Jennifer Smith of Hastings, Melissa Nicholson of Hastings; grandchildren, Samuel Rother, Tabitha Rother; siblings, Edwin (Kathy) Scribner of Fairbury, Robert E. Scribner of Roseland, Kevin (Bonnie) Scribner of Hastings, Cleo (Dan) Mousel of Roseland, Nadine (Jesse) Barragan of Hastings, Amy (Mike) Ritner of Hastings; brother-in-law, Terry (Joan) Nicholson; sister-in-law, Sue (Dave) Burgess; many nieces and nephews and her KFC family.
