Margaret Agnes (Forsman) Wittwer, 94, of Papillion, Nebraska, passed away July 17, 2020 at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
Margaret, known as Marge, was born on June 18, 1926 in McLaughlin, South Dakota to Emil Forsman and Christine Hammerschmidt Forsman and grew up in South Dakota and Minnesota. Shortly after her graduation from high school in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, Marge moved to Hastings, Nebraska, where she worked as a quality control inspector both at the Naval Ammunition Depot during World War II and later at K & R Food Products.
In 1949, she married Garry Franklin Wittwer, originally of Smith Center, Kansas, and the two settled in Hastings, where Garry was employed as a city bus driver and later as a Star Route mail carrier. They had two daughters, Yvonne (Vonnie) Marie and Marjorie (Jo). Marge was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and then St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, in Hastings.
Marge, who was widowed in 1969, worked as a bookkeeper for her brother at United Motor Ways/Greyhound bus depot in Grand Island. She was also an accomplished, mostly self-taught artist who painted in acrylics and watercolor.
She moved from Hastings to Trinity Courtyard in Papillion seven years ago to be closer to her daughters. Among her family members and friends, Marge was known for her can-do spirit, her kindness, her quick wit and easy laugh, her artistic ability and her skill at the card table.
In addition to her daughters and sons-in-law, Jo and Tom Davis of Omaha and Vonnie and Terry Bockstadter of Lincoln, Marge is survived by nine grandchildren, Ben (and Caitrin) Davis of Arlington, Virginia, Luke (and Crystal) Davis of Holland, Iowa, Amy (and Darren) Bishop of Johnston, Iowa, Brent (and Sara) Bockstadter of Kenesaw, Nebraska, Molly (and Travis) Schmit of Lincoln, Brandon (and Jacie) Bockstadter of Kenesaw, Adam (and Maria) Stitt of Lincoln, Aaron (and Shelly) Stitt of Lincoln, Eric (and Aprilyn) Stitt of Hawthorne, California;18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Garry; her sister, Lillian Welu of Vesta, Minnesota; and her four brothers, Leonard of Grand Island, Norbert of Hastings, Bernie of Fortuna, California, and Rodney of Eureka, California.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion. Private family interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Columbkille.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.