Sutton resident Margaret “Marge” E. Ham, 89, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her home in Sutton.
Funeral services are 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Pastor Mary Scott officiating. Masks are strongly suggested at the service. Interment will follow at the United Methodist Cemetery near Saronville. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial.
