Margery A. Garey, 96, of Arvada, Colorado, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away peacefully July 26, 2020 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
Marge was born on October 31, 1923 in Rutledge, Pennsylvania to Edward and Dorothy Harrison. Marge attended Mars Hill Junior College in North Carolina and graduated from American University in Washington D.C. She worked at Washington National Cathedral and then at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C. where she met Robert Garey through a mutual friend. They were married in 1952 in Hastings, Nebraska where Bob was Chamber Manager for the Hastings Chamber of Commerce and a businessman. They raised three children in Hastings and spent their lives together there until, following Bob’s death in 1995, Marge moved to Arvada, Colorado in 2001 to be nearer to her two daughters.
Marge is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Tim Garrelts of Littleton, Colorado; her daughter, Ann Garey of Arvada, Colorado; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Esther Harrison of Springfield, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Annaleah Garey of Eaton, Ohio and Cliff Garey of Jacksonville, Florida; her daughter-in-law, Dawn Garey of Eaton, Ohio; her niece, Susan Harrison of Fremont, California and her family; her nephew, David Harrison of Ickenham, England and his family; as well as cousins and dear friends, all of whom she loved so much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Fred Harrison; her husband, Robert Garey; and her son, Lee Garey. Please see full obituary and video tribute at www.horancares.com.
