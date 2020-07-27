Hastings, Nebraska, resident Margretta “Maggie” Belz, 91, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home at the Villa at Good Samaritan Village in Hastings.
Private family service and burial will be held with Pastor Paul Warneke officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund or Zion LWML.
Maggie was born on September 20, 1928, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Her parents were Rudolph and Edna Rehder. Maggie grew up on a farm south of Morrill, Nebraska, within walking distance of Chimney Rock. She often talked about her adventures on the Wild Cat Hills. She attended Owl Creek rural school and Scottsbluff High School. Maggie attended Scottsbluff Junior College and West Nebraska Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation, she worked at that hospital.
Maggie married Bill Belz in 1951. They lived in Hastings. She worked at Good Samaritan Nursing Home and later as an apartment nurse. Maggie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and LWML. She volunteered at the Red Cross.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Belz; daughter, Irene Frouning; parents; and grandparents.
Survivors include daughters and spouses, Julie and Jesse Wright of Hastings, Brenda and Grant Grothen of Overland Park, Kansas; son and spouse, Kenneth and Tami Belz of Kenesaw; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Kay Thomes of Cleveland, Ohio.
