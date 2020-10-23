Marian S. Wilson, 74, of Holbrook, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Hadar.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be mailed to the family at Michel Moore, 303 W. Main St., Hadar, NE 68701. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Marian was born on July 17, 1946, in Omaha. Her parents were Adam and Gladys (Fry) Hohnstein.
Marian attended grade school in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School. Marian lived in Hastings most of her life and then moved to Holbrook where she worked for BD in Holdrege until she retired. She later worked for the Cambridge hospital until 2018.
She then moved to Norfolk in March 2020 to be closer to her daughter. Marian enjoyed fishing, camping, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a volunteer E.M.T. in Holbrook.
Survivors include her daughter, Michel Moore (Steve Garder) of Hadar; son, Kipp Wilson of Holbrook; six grandchildren, Cody (Ashley) McCoy, Nash (Tiya) Robinson, Cheyenne (Joseph) Pelot, Zachary Wilson, Andrew Andruss, Isaiah Wilson; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; and brother, Gerald (Ruth) Hohnstein of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Gladys.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.