Davenport, Nebraska, resident Marie Ellen Krueger, 79, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her home in Davenport.
Private funeral service is Monday, August 31, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska. Public graveside service is at Davenport Cemetery in Davenport. Those wishing to go to the graveside service should arrive at the cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Marie was born on August 23, 1941, in Geneva to Ervin and Roma (Fesler) Heinrichs.
Survivors include husband, Larry Krueger of Davenport; son, Leroy Krueger of North Port, Florida; daughter, Ellen and Robert Stwalley of La Porte, Iowa; brothers, Ervin and LaDonna Heinrichs of Exira, Iowa, Tim and Vicky Heinrichs of Marietta, Georgia; and two grandchildren.
