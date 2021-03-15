Hastings, Nebraska resident Marie K. (Hubl) Schroer, 91, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be Wednesday, March 17, 7:00 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, March 18, 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Fr. Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 17 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Michaels Catholic Church or St. Michaels Altar Society. The service will be live-streamed on St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/STMHastings, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral and visitation/rosary. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marie Schroer, daughter of Frank and Katharina (Cech) Hubl, was born December 22, 1929, near Lawrence, in Nuckolls, County. She went to Liberty Creek Country School and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1947.
Marie married Irvin Schroer on October 5, 1949, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church west of Deweese. They farmed south of Lawrence until 1984 when they retired to Hastings.
Marie was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael’s Altar Society, and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Irvin passed away October 14, 1992, and a daughter, Katherine Rathje, June 27, 1995.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Irvin; daughter, Katherine Rathje; brother, Frank Hubl; and a great-grandson, Carson Bomar.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, James and Lavon Schroer of Hastings, Francis and Kylene Schroer of Lawrence, Edward and Michele Schroer of Hastings; daughters and sons-in-law, Marianne and Dana Eliker of Dorchester, Elizabeth and Scott Baldwin of Grand Island; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Kohmetscher of Lawrence and numerous nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends.
