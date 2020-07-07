Marie Marshall, a longtime resident of Superior, Nebraska, passed away in Fort Worth, Texas on June 19, 2020 at age 94.
She married Robert Marshall in Superior on May 22, 1954, where she taught school and served as a librarian at the Superior Public Library for over 27 years retiring as the library’s Director in January 1997. Her work in support of the public library system earned her admirable recognition with the planning and opening of a new library to better serve her community. Marie loved hosting story time at the library, gardening, golfing, quilting, and sewing yet most of all she loved spending time with her family, friends, and colleagues.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Mamie Lamb; siblings, Opal Mitchell, Doris Rogers, and Elwin Lamb; son-in-law, Stuart Ruby; grandson, Jacques Ruby; many friends, and relatives.
She is survived by her loving family, Diana and Mike Gass of Jones, Oklahoma, Rick Marshall of Wellington, Florida, and Heidi Ruby of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Shelly and Brad Asche of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Michael and Julie Gass of Edmond, Oklahoma, Mark Gass of Jones, Oklahoma, Shiela Hoffman of Edmond, Oklahoma, Brock and Stephanie Emery of Minden, Nebraska, Pryce and Corinne Marshall of Fort Worth, Texas, and Ben Ruby of San Antonio, Texas; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Marie lived an amazing life. She will be missed tremendously by all that knew her and whom she inspired in so many ways.
