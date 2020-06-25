Hastings, Nebraska resident, Marilyn Ann Zurmiller, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Rosary and Mass will be live-streamed on St. Michael’s Catholic Church Facebook page. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marilyn was born March 23, 1932, in Sutton, Nebraska, to Edward and Anna (Burns) Buttell. She graduated from Sutton High School and Lincoln School of Commerce. Marilyn married Marvin Zurmiller in August of 1979; he preceded her in death on November 25, 2001.
Marilyn did secretarial work at Dahlsten’s Truck Line in Clay Center. After she married Marvin, she became a farm wife and worked hard on the farm. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church where she was very active. Marilyn was involved in Catholic Social Services and The Saints Quilting Group at church. She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends. She also liked crafts and going for walks.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Zurmiller; daughter, Kathryn Scott; sister, Jean Cundall; and son-in-law, Rod Ratzlaff.
Survivors include children and spouses, Steven DeJung of Clay Center, Patricia Ratzlaff of Hastings, Timothy and Martye DeJung of Omaha, Donna and Todd Deines of Fairfield, Kenneth and Bonnie DeJung of Fort Covington, New York, and Sandra DeJung of Omaha; grandchildren and spouses, Amber and Joseph Kuphal, Lance Ratzlaff, Michael Scott, Gregory Scott, Todd Jr. and Darla Deines, Christopher and Lynsey Deines, Justin DeJung, Jenni DeJung, Isabella Dearmayero, Nidia Dearmayero, Ashley and Wade Maudlin, Anna and Tone Casarez, and Marcella Waters; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Peggy Huffman of Elida, Ohio; niece, Margie VeJraska of Springfield, Missouri; The Schmidt Family; many other members of the family.
