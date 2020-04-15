Juniata, Nebraska resident, Marilyn Janet Henry, 85, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Premier Estates in Kenesaw, Nebraska.
Private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. There will be no visitation. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Marilyn was born May 13, 1934 to William W. and Ethel (Keedle) Timm in Holstein, Nebraska. She married Bobbie Dean Henry, Bobbie passed away September 15, 1994. They had lived in Juniata a majority of their life.
She was a member of the Methodist Church of Juniata and an auxiliary member of the American Legion.
She is survived by sister, Harriet Jorgensen of Minden; brother, Wayne (Janice) Timm of Hastings; stepbrother, Dale (Lois) Schmidt of Aurora, Colorado; brother-in-law, Bill Erickson of Hastings; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie; son; parents; grandparents; brothers, Vern and Gene; sister, Shirley; and brother-in-law, Gale.
