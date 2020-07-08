Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marilyn Lindberg-Hibbeler, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is Thursday 3-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the YMCA scholarship fund for youth.
Marilyn was born March 19, 1948, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Jesse and Elodia (Pena) Godinez. Marilyn was one of 12 children in the Godinez family and grew up in Scottsbluff where she graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1966. Marilyn married Frank Castillo of Scottsbluff, and they had two sons, Frank and Art.
Frank and Marilyn moved their family to Fremont, Nebraska area around 1972 where they started their new life. While in Fremont, Marilyn worked at Campbell Soup Company on the production floor.
After a divorce from Frank Castillo, Marilyn met and later married David Lindberg, and together they had her final child, Jason Lindberg.
David and Marilyn moved to Schuyler, Nebraska in 1976 and both worked at then Spencer Beef for many years.
Marilyn left Schuyler in 1987 and after a few stops in different cities, she found her home in Hastings.
While in Hastings Marilyn worked at Russ’s Food Market and made a friendship that turned into love and marriage with Herman Hibbeler. Marilyn and Herman lived a happy fun life and enjoyed doing some traveling and entertaining company.
After Marilyn left Russ’s she found her calling working at the snack bar at Mary Lanning Hospital. There is where Marilyn flourished, she was able to lead that snack bar into a new direction and make it the place to go for great food and service.
For all her efforts Marilyn was awarded Employee of The Quarter in 2008.
Marilyn left a legacy of hard work and a nose to the grindstone attitude that many people admired and most cannot imitate.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, David Lindberg and Herman Hibbeler; three brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include children and spouses, Frank and Sheila Lindberg of Omaha, Art and Tami Lindberg of Schuyler, Jason Lindberg and friend Charity Kuhlmann of Sioux City, Iowa; grandchildren, Terry Lesiak, Tony Lesiak, Tasha Lesiak, Caine Lindberg, Austin Lindberg, Elena Lindberg, Alexander Lindberg, Gabriel Lindberg, Elizabeth Lindberg, and Danny Cleveland; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers and spouse, Pete Godinez of California, Joe Godinez of Bayard, Robert and Margie Godinez of Scottsbluff; sisters and spouse, Mary and Miguel Rodriguez of Fort Morgan, Colorado, Sara Figueroa of Sterling, Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews.
